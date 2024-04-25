Congress will redistribute wealth to those who don’t want to work: Sarin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

Today in a press conference organised by BJP Punjab, State General Secretary Anil Sarin and Rajnish Dhiman, district president, lambasted Congress for its election manifesto and Rahul Gandhi for his recent election speeches where, as per their interpretation, he talked about conducting a national survey if elected to power to assess how much wealth, property everyone owns, to which religion, caste, ethno-linguistic group one belongs and eventually redistributing their wealth allegedly to one particular community.

Sarin argued Rahul and his family ruled for decades by soliciting votes of this particular minority community and had not done much to promote social development in the country. “Why did this community lag behind in education?” asked Sarin.

Sarin added that if Congress comes to power it would kill the spirit of entrepreneurship, enterprise, competition and development by looting the assets and wealth of those who create wealth for the country and generate millions of opportunities and employment for the educated and deserving unemployed youth. Sarin alleged Congress plans to ‘snatch’ hard earned money from those who have earned their income honestly and have contributed to national development. Congress’ manifesto outlines plans for a nationwide socio-economic and caste census to document the various castes and sub-castes along with their socio-economic status and data will then be used to implement their agenda, argued Sarin.

