Crackdown on illegal colonies in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 10

To check illegal sewerage connections of unauthorised colonies, MC Additional Commissioner Rishipal Singh today inspected the areas of Lohara, Jaspal Bangar, Kanganwal and Jugiana that fall in Zone C. He found sewerage connections of a number of unauthorised colonies were connected with the sewerage system of the MC in an illegal manner.

He said the sewerage connections of some unauthorised colonies, which were earlier disconnected by the civic body, had also been reconnected with the MC’s sewerage line. He directed Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg and SDO Harbir Singh to get FIRs registered against the developers concerned for linking sewerage connections of their unauthorised colonies with the sewerage line by damaging the property of the civic body.

The videography and photography of the illegal connections were also carried out.

Meanwhile, Rishipal found submersible pumps were being installed at two locations without the permission of the MC. The machinery which was being used to install a submersible pump was impounded.

Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh said they disconnected sewerage connections of four illegal colonies located outside the jurisdiction of the MC. He said the sewerage connections of these colonies at Mangli village were joined by the developers with the MC’s sewer without permission.

Zonal Commissioner takes action

Zonal Commissioner (Zone C) Poonampreet Kaur took action against illegal colonies in Lohara and the nearby areas. The illegal constructions were removed with a JCB machine. She said the sewerage connections of several unauthorised colonies were disconnected. She directed the officials to ensure action against unauthorised constructions, illegal sewerage connections and encroachments. She said she would conduct an inspection of the drive against violations every week.

Illegal fish markets removed

The MC took action against two unauthorised fish markets. The encroachments made by the vendors at these markets located in Shivpuri and near Chand Cinema were removed. Tejinderpal Singh Panchhi, Tehbazari branch head, said they removed the unauthorised fish markets which were causing hindrance to vehicular traffic. The civic body also dismantled portions where the vendors used to keep fish. The stalls made by the vendors were removed. TNS