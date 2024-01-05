Deed writer arrested for demanding Rs 10K bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 4

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested deed writer (vasika navees) Jaspal Singh, a resident of Mohalla Kot Mangal Singh, Shimlapuri, here, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 in the name of revenue officials.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson for the state VB said the case had been registered against the suspect on the basis of an investigation of a complaint lodged at the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line, by Balwinder Singh, a resident of Ishar Nagar, here.

The complainant stated that he had got registered a sale deed of his plot, situated at New Janta Nagar, here, from the office of Sub-Registrar, Ludhiana Central, on November 7, 2023. The deed writer was allegedly pressuring him to pay a bribe of Rs 10,000 for accomplishing his work from officials of the Sub- Registrar, Ludhiana Central.

According to the VB, the complainant had recorded the conversation taken place with the Jaspal and filed the online complaint with audio evidence to the VB. The VB official said during investigation, it had come to light that the suspect was demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant in the name of revenue officials for getting done the sale deed of the plot. The role of officials of the Sub-Registrar (Central) Ludhiana would be examined during the probe, he added.

A corruption case has been registered against him.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Vigilance Bureau