Demands will be fulfilled soon, Punjab pensioners told

Ludhiana, April 29
Local Bodies Pensioners Association, Punjab, on Friday held a meeting at the Pensioners Bhawan here.
The members of the association discussed problems being faced by them.
MLA Gurpreet Gogi attended the meeting and assured the pensioners that their genuine demands would be fulfilled soon. “The MLA told us that the orders to provide jobs on compassionate grounds to the next kin of deceased employees will be issued soon,” the pensioners said.
Chairman of the association Rakesh Aadya demanded from the government to release their pending dues at the earliest.
He said if their dues were not released, they would be forced to launch an agitation. Association president Ajit Ram Gill, vice-presidents Kuldeep Singh and Harjung Singh were among others present.
