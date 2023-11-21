Dengue stings 12 more in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 20

A total of 12 fresh dengue cases were reported from Ludhiana district today. Of this, 10 cases were from urban and two from rural. A total of 1,121 dengue cases have been reported from the district so far.

At present, there are 83 active cases in the district. Of this, 64 cases are active in urban, while 19 are active in rural. Eighteen people have lost their life to dengue in the district so far.

People should take precautions such as wear full-sleeved shirts, cover their legs and feet, use mosquito repellents at houses and use mosquito nets, where needed. They should ensure that there is no waterlogging around their house.

Dengue fever is a flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults. The symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, vomiting, skin rash and mild bleeding.

