Dengue stings 12 more in district

Ludhiana, November 20
A total of 12 fresh dengue cases were reported from Ludhiana district today. Of this, 10 cases were from urban and two from rural. A total of 1,121 dengue cases have been reported from the district so far.
At present, there are 83 active cases in the district. Of this, 64 cases are active in urban, while 19 are active in rural. Eighteen people have lost their life to dengue in the district so far.
People should take precautions such as wear full-sleeved shirts, cover their legs and feet, use mosquito repellents at houses and use mosquito nets, where needed. They should ensure that there is no waterlogging around their house.
Dengue fever is a flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults. The symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, vomiting, skin rash and mild bleeding.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Wider pipe installed for food supply to workers; global expert visits site
New drilling machines on way to Silkyara tunnel | Vertical p...
2+2 Meeting: India, Australia vow to firm up defence, maritime ties
Indo-Pacific, West Asia figure in talks
Six arrested for burning crop residue in Kaithal
Released on bail later