Dengue stings 27 more in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 7

On Tuesday, 27 cases of dengue were reported from the district, of which 20 were from urban and seven from rural areas. A total of 894 cases of dengue have been reported so far from the district. Today, there were 169 active cases in the district, of which 127 belong to urban and 42 from rural areas. Fifteen persons have lost their lives to dengue in the district so far.

Meanwhile, today, assistant Civil Surgeon Vivek along with a team from the Health Department today made door-to-door visits in various areas. He appealed to the people to follow various instructions issued by the department. He also monitored various activities that were being carried out by the department.

District Epidemologist Ramesh also accompanied the team and advised the residents not to keep water stagnant in coolers, utensils, tyres, etc.

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by the bite of an infected female aedes mosquito. There are four distinct serotypes of the virus. Symptoms appear in three to 14 days (average four–seven days) after the mosquito’s bite. Dengue fever is a flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults,” he said.

Symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, vomiting, skin rash and mild bleeding.

