Dengue stings 9 more

Ludhiana, December 1
On Friday, nine cases of dengue were reported from the district, of which seven were from urban and two from rural areas. A total of 1,242 cases of dengue have been reported so far from the district.
Today, there were 78 active cases in the district, of which 61 belong to urban and 17 from rural areas. Eighteen persons have lost their lives to dengue in the district so far.
People need to take precautions by wearing full sleeve shirts, cover their legs and feet, use mosquito repellents and mosquito nets, if required. People should ensure that there should be no waterlogging around their houses.
