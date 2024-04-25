District hockey teams selected for state championship

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, April 24
Hockey Ludhiana announced the district boys’ (U-19 and U-25) and girls’ (U-19) teams to take part in the Punjab State Hockey Championship scheduled to be organised by the Hockey Punjab at Surjit Singh Memorial Stadium, Jalandhar, from April 25 to 28.
Tejdeep Singh Bhalla, organising secretary, Hockey Ludhiana, said the teams were finalised after a two-day coaching camp that concluded at the Prithipal Singh Astroturf Stadium here on the Punjab Agricultural University campus on Wednesday.
The teams are
Girls (U-19): Akita, Jasleen Kaur, Parneet Kaur, Gurleen Kaur, Manisha, Deepika, Charanpreet Kaur, Sumanpreet Kaur, Vanshika, Ritika, Navneet, Sania, Satvir Kaur, Enayat, Kashish, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur and Shreyam. Arunjit Kaur and Manpreet Singh will accompany the team as manager and coach, respectively.
Boys (U-19): Jugraj Singh, Ravi, Akash Kumar, Prabhjot Singh, Abneet Singh, Manmeet Singh, Karanjot Singh, Rajveer Gill, Satnam Singh, Mohd Adil, Dalwinder Singh, Simranjit Singh, Sanjay Singh, Chamanpreet Singh, Ajay Kumar, Priyanshu, Ankitpreet Singh and Dandeep Singh. Sukhvir Singh has been appointed coach of the squad.
Boys (U-25): Sukhvir Singh, Sumit Mathur, Gurwinder Singh, Pawanjot Singh, Harshdeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Prince, Taranpreet Singh, Amritpal Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Sukhman Singh, Sukhwant Singh, Simranjit Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Jaspal Singh, Gaganjeet Singh, Khushdeep Singh and Rihan Yadav.
