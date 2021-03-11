Factory owner attacked, 5 booked

Ludhiana, May 6
The owner of a factory, Mefa Needles, located near the Dholewal chowk, was attacked over old enmity. The police on Thursday registered a case against five persons, identified as Vikram Kumar, his two sons Rohan Devgan and Raghav Devgan, Shikha Talwar and Shikha Verma. Factory owner Gavin Devgan told the police that on May 4, the accused reached outside his factory and didn’t allow him and his workers to go inside. They then attacked him and also snatched keys of his factory. Old property dispute is said to be the cause of attack. Investigating officer ASI Lakhvir Singh said raids are being conducted to nab the accused.
