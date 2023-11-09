 Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in Ludhiana district : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in Ludhiana district

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in Ludhiana district

Respiratory cases up 40% as city turns third most polluted in state

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in Ludhiana district

Patients at the pulmonary ward of Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 8

With 96 fresh cases, highest daily count in the current season, reported on Wednesday, the stubble burning tally crossed the 1,000 mark to reach 1,089, which was the ninth highest in the state, in Ludhiana district, the government has confirmed.

Even as the farm fires this season so far were less than half of 2,682 crop residue burning incidents recorded in the district in 2022, the air quality index (AQI) remains in poor category, causing a serious concern for public health, and turning Ludhiana as third most polluted city in the state on Wednesday.

The rising pollution levels, which engulfs Ludhiana under a thick blanket of smog, especially during the morning and evening hours, has led to the sudden spike in cases of respiratory, eye disorders and pulmonary complications.

A visit to a few clinics and hospitals in the district on Wednesday revealed that the patients, especially the children and aged, were flocking to doctors for treatment of various ailments caused by air pollution.

“We have witnessed a surge of almost 40 per cent patients complaining of respiratory, eye disorders and pulmonary complications, mainly caused by rising pollution levels since last week,” a leading paediatrician, Dr AP Singh, said.

The AQI further shot up from 239 on Tuesday to 294 on Wednesday. The data monitored by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the AQI levels rise as the day progressed.

On Wednesday, the AQI was recorded at 246 at 12 am, which remained static till 2 am, and went up to 248 at 3 am, 249 at 4 am, 252 at 5 am, 255 between 6 and 7 am, 263 at 8 am, 268 at 9 am, reached 272 at 10 am, 277 at 11 am, 284 between 12 noon and 1 pm, 289 at 2 pm, 294 at 3 pm, 292 between 4 and 5 pm, 291 at 6 pm, and settling at 289 with PM2.5 remaining the prominent pollutant at 7 pm.

It left Ludhiana as the third most polluted city in the state on Wednesday.

“The trend clearly points fingers towards stubble burning as farm fires start with the onset of day and increase as the day progresses,” an agronomist, Dr Rajshree Nijjer, opined.

Spearheading a sustained campaign against the age-old menace, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik on Wednesday instructed field officials from various departments, including the Police, Agriculture and the Revenue, to further intensify the IEC (information, education, and communication) campaign by fanning out in fields to check the incidents of stubble burning.

“Since the paddy harvesting has reached an advanced stage with over 80 per cent harvest already over, it is the most critical period with only a week left for the current Kharif season to end,” she said while asserting that all-out efforts were being made to ensure maximum implementation and minimum violations on the ground.

The crop management field officer (CMFO), Upinderjeet Kaur Brar, claimed that almost 600 of the total 968 villages in the district had so far recorded no farm fire and the current cumulative count was almost 40 per cent less than that of corresponding period last year.

She said a fine of Rs 3.6 lakh had been imposed as environmental compensation on farmers found burning their crop residue so far but she said the number of farmers found burning stubble was yet to be determined.

As per official information, environmental compensation has been imposed in 151 cases of farm fires and red entries in revenue records had been made in 22 such cases so far. However, no FIR has been registered in this regard as yet.

Meanwhile, accusing the state government of having “miserably failed” in tackling the stubble burning, Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sarin said the rising pollution levels had again exposed the “dual character” of the ruling AAP dispensation. “The Centre had provided Rs 1,720 crore for crop residue management to Punjab since 2018 but instead of management, paddy straw can be seen set on fire in almost every farm nowadays,” Sarin said.

Alleging “figure fudging”, the BJP leader questioned the government that if stubble burning, as claimed by it, had decreased, why the pollution level was rising with each passing day.

Big mismatch

As many as 1,089 cases of stubble burning (1.94 per cent of total harvested farmers) have been captured by the PRSC in Ludhiana till November 8, which the Deputy Commissioner, Surabhi Malik, said was 40 per cent less than the corresponding period last year.

Even as 151 farmers, accounting for mere 0.27 per cent of the total farmers who have already harvested their crop, have so far been fined Rs 3.6-lakh, with no FIR yet lodged against stubble burning in Ludhiana.

However, the rising AQI levels belie the official figures.

According to the official data, Ludhiana district has 70,286 land holders and paddy being the cash crop, all the farmers are into paddy farming.

Of the total 3,68,312 hectare area under Ludhiana district, cultivable land is 2,85,017 hectares and 2,56,900 hectares is under cultivation of two main crops of Kharif and Rabi while the remaining land has orchards and other plantations.

The Agriculture Department has claimed that 80 per cent of the farmers in the district have already harvested their paddy crop, which means 2,05,520 hectares of the land has already been cleared of the rice crop.

Till Wednesday, almost 14-LMT, including over 13.6-LMT parmal and some 40,000-MT basmati rice, has arrived across 13 grain markets in Ludhiana, which also accounts for around 76 per cent of the total expected yield this season.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

5 Indians die in Australia pub crash

2
Punjab

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

3
India

Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition forces adjournment of Assembly

4
Punjab

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

5
Punjab

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab

6
Delhi

Odd-even car scheme deferred; Delhi plans artificial rain, ban on app-based cabs from other states to fight smog

7
Patiala

Students stage protest at Patiala's Punjabi University, demand action against professor

8
Haryana

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana's Pinjore

9
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs PSPCL employee while accepting bribe

10
Sports

Shubman Gill and Siraj attain top spots in ICC ODI rankings

Don't Miss

View All
Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Top News

G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians

G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians

Announces unified stance on Gaza war | Tokyo meet bid to con...

Defence tech on table at India-US meet

Defence tech on table at India-US meet

Washington to continue working with New Delhi to secure Indo...

Air quality ‘severe’ again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Air quality 'severe' again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra: MP

Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra: MP

Welcome to count my shoes, says TMC leader | Mahua: CBI shou...

INDIA fails to come together in Punjab

INDIA fails to come together in Punjab

Congress leaders allege victimisation by AAP, say govt going...


Cities

View All

Free ‘Bandi Singhs’: SGPC

Free 'Bandi Singhs': SGPC

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Tourist footfall expected to surge on Diwali in holy city Amritsar

Alliance Air to start Shimla-Amritsar flights from November 16

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

MC levy on water bill payment draws flak

MC rolls out 'Prarambh' at Elante to boost recycled, eco-friendly products

Chandigarh’s air quality falls in ‘poor’ category again

Fearing threat to life, Arrive Safe chief moves High Court

Air quality ‘severe’ again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Air quality 'severe' again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Delhi L-G visits Azadpur Mandi; to take up sanitation issues with CM

2 criminals wanted in 10 armed robberies held

Drug racket busted in Delhi

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

170 stubble-burning spots identified in Nawanshahr

Adopt zero tolerance towards farm fires: DC

Give priority to senior citizens in govt offices: Minister

Cops crack down on gambling

Dengue on rise, two more deaths take count to 17 in Ludhiana district

Dengue on rise, two more deaths take count to 17 in Ludhiana district

Waste Management: Civil works done at 19 sites, waste compactor systems not installed yet

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs Forest Dept official for taking Rs 30K bribe

Shopkeeper robbed of Rs 17K, gold chain

Two booked for attacking cop

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

Governor in attendance, PPS celebrates 63rd Founder’s Day

VB nabs official taking Rs 8K bribe

2O LMT straw to be generated in Patiala district

Punjabi varsity prof suspended after students protest