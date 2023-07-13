Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 12

The fields in several villages in the district remain submerged due to an excessive flow of water from upstream regions and overflowing water bodies. Meanwhile, the worried farmers anxiously await the government’s assistance.

According to information, the fields in around 70 villages of the district were affected by varying capacities of inundation during the past few days. However, the farmers said the fields in many affected villages are still flooded.

Amandeep Singh Mann, a farmer, said his agricultural land, spanning over seven acres at Koom Kalan village, was submerged due to the overflowing Buddha Dariya. The paddy fields continued to be flooded as the dariya remained at a high water level today.

He said some neighbouring villages were facing a similar situation, with hundreds of acres of land being inundated for the past few days.

Sukhwinder Singh Virk, a resident of Koom Kalan village, said the overflowing Buddha Dariya flooded crops in about 400 acres of agricultural land at their village.

He said the crops had got damaged. Some houses located near the Buddha Dariya were also affected by water.

Virk said fields of nearby villages such as Gehlewal and Balliewal faced similar problems. Officials from the administration and Irrigation Department visited the affected fields.

A farmer, Hoshiar Singh, from Kalas Kalan village said they had not received any relief yet as the fields were still flooded with water on Wednesday.

“It came to light that water overflowed from the Buddha Dariya. Also, the excessive water from upstream flood-hit regions has reached the fields in Kalas Kalan and nearby villages such as Ghumana, Satiana and Jonewal. We want the government should take necessary steps to provide relief to the affected farmers. The accumulated water from the fields should be drained out,” he said.

As per sources, the situation was similar in a number of villages near Macchiwara and Samrala.

Mazdoor Kisan Sanjha Morcha Punjab president Satpal Joshila said fields in various villages near Koom Kalan and some other parts of the district were inundated. “We demand from the state government to provide compensation to the affected farmers and labourers. Moreover, encroachments should be removed from areas of water bodies. Banks of waterbodies should be strengthened to avert flood-like situations in the future.”

Man dies of snakebite

A man died of snakebite at Indira Colony in Machhiwara here on Wednesday night. His family alleged snake entered their house due to the flood.

The deceased has been identified as Bachan Singh, a rickshaw driver. He was married and left behind wife and two children. The deceased’s kin said due to floods, water had entered into their house and snake seemed to have flowed into the house with water. The deceased had caught the snake but the victim was bit twice due to which the victim had died. He was also rushed to a hospital but he succumbed on the way.

DC visits flood-hit areas

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik on Wednesday said the district administration was making safety assessment of all bridges over the Buddha Dariya and the Sutlej in the district to prevent any mishap.

The Deputy Commissioner, who made a whirlwind tour of several flood affected villages in the Samrala, Macchiwara and Koom Kalan areas today, said following the assessment, the bridges (pulis), if found unsafe, will be closed temporary to avoid any mishap. She also asked the people to avoid visiting the bridges as well as flooded areas for the time being.

The Deputy Commissioner said the water level of the Buddha Dariya could rise for another day as the floodwater from fields had now started moving into the dariya. However, it was temporary in nature and hopefully it would get cleared in a day or two. She said residents of areas near the Buddha Dariya would be moved to safer places.