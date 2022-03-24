Five shops burgled in Ludhiana; two thieves arrested

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 23

Thefts were reported from different parts of the city during the last 48 hours, where burglars took away cash and valuables from an electronics showroom, electrical shop, mobile phone store and karyana shops.

Thieves broke into three shops on the main road at Bal Singh Nagar on the intervening night of March 21 and 22 and stole Rs 50,000 from one shop, Rs 35,000 from an adjoining karyana shop and thereafter 25 mobile handsets and a DVR from a mobile phone store.

On the report lodged by Jagir Chand, resident of Sardar Nagar and one of the theft victims, the police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.

On the same intervening night of March 21 and 22, an electronics appliances shop in Jugiana near Sahnewal was burgled and thieves decamped with LEDs and geysers. Owner of the shop Rupinder Singh, resident of Tibba, told the police that on checking the CCTV footage, he identified the suspects. Following the lead, the police arrested two persons, identified as Arjun and Dharamvir, both residents of Kwality Chowk, Shimlapuri, and seized four LEDs and four geysers out of stolen appliances from them. The duo have been booked under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.

Owner of an electrical store in Ganpati Enclave on Ladian Road Ajay Kumar, resident of Gagan Vihar, Haibowal, lodged a report with the police about a theft in his shop on the intervening night of March 21 and 22. He said when he opened his shop in the morning on Tuesday, he found that 45 rolls of different kinds of electrical cables had been stolen. The police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.

Videographers duped; luggage, equipment stolen

A team of videographers, called to the city to shoot a short film was duped. Two persons, who had called them from Hanumangarh Town in Rajasthan for the job, decamped with their luggage, video cameras, lights and other equipment.

In a complaint lodged with the police, Surinder Kumar, a videographer, resident of Nandpur Di Dhani, Hanumangarh, said Ragini and Amritpal Singh, both residents of Hardevji Nagar Colony, Amritsar, had booked them for the shoot and received them at the bus stand from where they were taken to an adjoining hotel in a Maruti Esteem car.

The complainant said, “While we were put up in a hotel room and told to wait, Ragini and Amritpal Singh fled with our two suitcases containing clothes and items of daily use and five more bags, which contained a Gimbal video camera, HP laptop bag, two camera bags with Nikkon and Canon lenses, light and light stand.”

The police have registered a case under Sections 420, 379 and 34 of the IPC.

Two snatchers held

Subodh Kumar (24), resident of Ishwar Colony and a worker at Container Freight Depot here, not only foiled a bid of two motorcycle-borne persons to snatch his phone and escape, but also overpowered the snatchers with the help of other persons and handed them over to the police. The incident occurred on the Chandigarh Road-cut when Subodh was going to have his lunch at a dhaba on Tuesday afternoon. The police said the snatchers, identified as Jita Singh and Gobind, both residents of Giaspura, were booked under Section 379-B of the IPC.