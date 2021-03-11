Fix overflowing sewers on highway, National Highways Authority of India tells Ludhiana Municipal Corporation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 30

As the road repair and rectification work at Sherpur Chowk has been ‘hampered due to overflowing sewers’, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has asked the Municipal Corporation (MC) to take corrective measures to get the issue resolved.

Earlier, a city resident, Rajat Sood, had complained to the NHAI after a stretch was closed for road repair work near Sherpur Chowk. In his complaint, Sood had stated that an entry point from the Delhi side towards Ludhiana city on the national highway was closed many days ago for road repair work, but the work was not completed, leaving commuters to face heavy traffic jams.

Responding to the complaint by Sood, the official concerned of the NHAI stated that the pavement surface at Sherpur Chowk was repeatedly damaged due to overflowing sewer and industrial waste/water discharged from neighbouring industries.

The official claimed that the NHAI had repeatedly taken up the matter with the district administration for directing the authorities concerned to take immediate action, but it was yet to be resolved.

On April 29, the NHAI had written to the MC Commissioner that no action had been taken as sewer water/wastewater was overflowing from chambers, leading to flooding of the service road in between Giaspura Chowk and Sherpur Chowk, thereby damaging the pavement of the service road and other road assets.

According to the NHAI, rectification at Sherpur Chowk was again being carried out, but it was obstructed due to flooding of the sewer water from chambers.

The NHAI has asked the civic body to take up the augmentation of the existing sewerage system on an urgent basis. The NHAI official has also asked the MC that in the meantime, necessary pump and tanker arrangements be made by the MC urgently till any permanent solution is found to the problem and also ensure that road users are not inconvenienced.

Notably, residents have been complaining about the NHAI’s broken road and MC’s overflowing sewers near Sherpur Chowk for a long time.

The complainant, Rajat Sood, said: “Both departments have failed to resolve issues in their respective jurisdictions due to which the public is facing a lot of harassment. They are just passing the buck. The sewer-related problem should be resolved by the civic body without any further delay.”

“The NHAI should ensure repair of the broken road at the earliest. Moreover, the administration and the traffic police must find out a way to resolve the problem of frequent vehicle jams on the stretch from Giaspura to Sherpur Chowk,” Sood added.