Flouting norms, hospital continues to function from residential area in Ludhiana

Illegal change of land use

Despite submitting an affidavit, allottee indulging in commercial activity

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, October 5

Thanks to poor enforcement of regulatory measures by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), blatant violations of building norms and illegal change of land use (commercial activity in residential buildings) is rampant in most colonies developed and maintained by GLADA in the city.

That violators – allottees of residential and commercial properties in GLADA colonies – have no fear of law is evident from the fact that despite after clear-cut directions from GLADA, a hospital continues to function in a residential building at Urban Estate, Phase I, Dhandari Kalan, Jamalpur here, even after the doctor running the health facility had filed an affidavit with the authorities concerned an year ago stating that only a consultancy was being provided to patients as the hospital had been closed.

In a complaint lodged with the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Punjab, and Chief Administrator, GLADA, with copies to the Police Commissioner and the SSP, Vigilance Bureau, here against the unlawful activity, Sukhbir Sekhon, a resident of the area, had stated that after repeated complaints of hospital being run in the residential area for last over 10 years, the authorities had served a final notice to the allottee on August 10, 2021, to discontinue the illegal commercial activity or face action, which could lead to cancellation of allotment.

“On October 6, 2021, the doctor running the hospital from plot No. 567-C, Urban Estate, Phase I, had submitted an affidavit to the effect that the health facility would be closed and only consultancy service would be provided from the said premises after which GLADA authorities gave a formal approval for the same,” the complainant said.

Sekhon, however, asserted that even after that period (October 2021), the hospital continued to function albeit with tacit approval of certain GLADA officials, which was proved by the information provided by the Registrar, Births and Deaths, Ludhiana, according to which 12 deliveries were recorded at this particular hospital during last three months of 2021.

In his complaint, Bains has sought action against the allottee for continuing commercial activity in residential premises even after submitting an affidavit, violation of terms and conditions of allotment of residential plots and causing inconvenience to residents of the area.

When contacted, GLADA Additional Chief Administrator AS Malhi said officials concerned had been directed to look into the complaint. Action as per rules would be taken if it is found that the allottee is flouting norms, he said.

