Four fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, April 29
Four fresh Covid cases were reported, while there was no death due to the disease in the district today.
A total of 1,09,856 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent today. There were 20 active cases in the district and 20 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present no Covid patient is admitted to any hospital in Ludhiana.
Till date, a total of 34,98,281 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,73,669 were found negative.
Samples of 3,213 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
