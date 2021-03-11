Four nabbed with narcotics

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police have arrested Rohit Kumar, resident of Noorwala Road, from the Basant Vihar area on Sunday with 600 gm of opium. He has been booked under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. Two other drug runners, identified as Sandeep Kumar and Mahadev Singh, both residents of New Samrat Colony, were nabbed from Lohara village on Sunday. The duo were stopped on suspicion and their search led to the seizure of 5.3 gm of heroin. They have been booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. Another drug trafficker Tarun, resident of Jawahar Nagar Camp, was arrested near Golden Birds Hotel on General Bus Stand Road with 8 gm of heroin while he was going to supply contraband to his customers. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him and his scooter has also been impounded.