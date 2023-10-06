GLADA demolishes five illegal colonies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 5

GLADA demolished five illegal colonies on Thursday by dismantling their roads, boundary walls, passages, street lights, sewer manholes and other illegal constructions and structures on these sites recently.

GLADA Chief Administrator Sagar Setia said the five unauthorised colonies were situated in Talwandi Khurd, Ladian Kalan, Bagga Khurd, Jainpur and Ayali Khurd villages.

When developers did not stop the illegal construction works despite receiving notices, a special team carried out the demolition drive. It was initiated with the co-operation of police personnel, officials of the PSPCL and Revenue Department, respectively.