GNH United, RR Super Kings register easy wins

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 20

GNH United XI and RR Super Kings scripted authentic victories in the 3rd RJP Cricket League which commenced at the SCD Government College for Boys ground here on Sunday.

Sixteen teams are taking part in the league which is divided into four groups. The league is being organised by Jain and Aggarwal Welfare Society. Matches of 12 overs each side are being played during the meet.

In the match, played between C Mohan Crease Masters and GNH United XI, the latter came out triumphant by seven wickets. Batting first, C Mohan Crease Masters were bowled out for 96 runs. Arhum Jain, Ishan Aggarwal and Piyush Jain made 20, 26 and 19 runs, respectively.

GNH United XI achieved the target in 9.5 overs after losing three wickets. Sparsh Kothari played a hurricane innings of 59 runs which came off 29 balls, including four sixes and an equal number of hits over the fence. Raghav Goyal contributed 27 runs and also played an important role in his side’s win.

In the second match, RR Super Kings handed out 108-run defeat to Jainson Champions. RR Super Kings posted a challenging total of 170 runs for the loss of five wickets in which Bablu remained unbeaten on 58 runs, facing 20 balls while Ritish Jain, Bhavik Jain and Rohit chipped in with 44, 24 and 21 runs, respectively.

Jainson Champions wilted under the pressure of a big target as they could muster only 62 runs and their innings folded in 10.4 overs. For the winning side, Ayush M Aggarwal secured three wickets, Harshit Jain and Rohit grabbed two wickets each whereas Ritish Jain and Puneet claimed apiece each.

In other matches, Goyum Rising Stars (134 for 9) beat Chinmay Super Kings (98 all out) by 36 runs; Bistro Knight Riders (124 for 3) beat Bhomia Sun Risers (121 for 7) by seven wickets and Techno Finishers (165 for 6) beat Tapli Riders (163 for 4) by four wickets.

Kamal Chatley and Harsh Chatley of Real Estate Builders and Constructors, Ludhiana Heights inaugurated the league. Jitender Jain was the guest of honour. Manmohan Jain and Dinesh Goyal of the welfare society welcomed the guests.