Gursimran slams double ton in inter-district cricket tourney

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, April 11
On the opening day of the two-day third league match in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-16) Cricket Tournament being played in Mohali on Thursday, opener Gursimran Singh cracked double century and steered Mohali’s score (363) for the loss of three wickets in the first innings.
In group B’s match between Mohali and Ludhiana, the former won the toss and chose to bat first. Gursimran Singh gave his side a flying start and eventually remained unbeaten at 212 runs, which came off 257 balls. His unfinished knock was studded with 34 hits over the ropes. Other notable scorer was Soham Sachdeva, who contributed 77 runs.
For the Ludhiana team, Aniket Singh Rajpoot and Pratyush Kaushal took two wickets each after giving away 87 and 103 runs, respectively, while Arnav Srivastav grabbed one wicket for 70 runs.
Ludhiana began their first innings on a shaky note, losing one wicket with 19 runs on board after six overs.
