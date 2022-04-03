Heaps of garbage set on fire in Model Town Extension irks Ludhiana residents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 2

It was a harrowing time for residents after heaps of garbage in Block C of the Model Town Extension was set on fire. Residents came to know about fire in the wee hours on Saturday when smoke started troubling them. A resident of Block C, Model Town Extension, Nitin Dawar, said they had complained against dumping of waste on a piece of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) land near their house.

“I along with environmental activists had also staged a protest against the civic body, demanding removal of the waste. Following complaint filed on the Swachhata app, MC staff carried out a cleanliness drive here yesterday, but heaps of garbage were not removed,” said Dawar.

“It was difficult for us to breathe when our house was filled with smoke around 5 am today. The smoke covered nearby streets too. Later, we found that the garbage dump was set on fire by somebody. Fifty per cent of garbage had caught fire. If we had not informed MC officials, the entire waste may have caught fire,” Dawar added. “We demand from the MC to ensure permanent removal of this garbage dump. No garbage or construction waste should be dumped on this land,” said Dawar.

Kapil Arora of Council of Engineers has sent a complaint to the Department of Local Government against burning of the waste. “We demand strict action against those responsible for burning waste,” he added.

Later, the Atam Nagar MLA, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, today also visited the area and inspected the cleanliness drive. The MLA got heaps of garbage removed from the LIT land. The MLA said waste was removed from the site. He also instructed the MC authorities to make necessary arrangements so that garbage was not dumped on the LIT land.

The MC Zonal Commissioner, Neeraj Jain, said, "The MC has not created any garbage dump on the LIT land. There is no information, who set heaps of garbage on fire."