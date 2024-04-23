Hockey Ludhiana holds trials for Punjab championship

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 22

Hockey Ludhiana conducted trials to select the Ludhiana boys’ and girls’ U-19 and U-25 players at the Prithipal Singh Astroturf Stadium on the Punjab Agricultural University campus here on Sunday. These trials were held to choose the Ludhiana teams for the Punjab State Hockey Championship slated to be held at Surjit Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar, from April 25 to 28.

Tejdeep Singh Bhalla, organising secretary, Hockey Ludhiana, said around fifty aspirants in either age groups in the boys’ section appeared for trials and have been advised to attend a two-day coaching camp on April 23 and 24 prior to the finalising the district teams. While the girls’ U-19 team was finalised for the upcoming championship to be organised by the Hockey Punjab.

Ludhiana will not field its girls U-25 outfit in this championship since not a single aspirant turned up in this category, he added.

Ajay Pal Singh Punia, honorary general secretary, Hockey Ludhiana, said the selection panel comprised former Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal, Dronacharya awardee Baldev Singh, Col JS Gill, Gurtej Singh (hockey coach at PAU), Sukhwinder Sukhi (coach at Malwa Hockey Academy) and senior hockey coach with the Punjab Sports Department Arunjit Kaur.

