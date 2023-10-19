I-T raids continue on Trident, Bectors Food groups in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, October 18
The Income Tax Department continued its raids on the premises of the Trident and Mrs Bectors Food groups here on Wednesday. Additionally, they conducted an inspection of records at the Ludhiana Stock Exchange, as per information.
The raids had commenced on Tuesday, though specific information about them remained undisclosed. Paramilitary forces were stationed outside the premises of the groups where raids were underway in the city.
The Trident Group, whose chairman is Rajinder Gupta, has its premises in Madhya Pradesh as well as in Barnala, Dhaula, and Ludhiana in Punjab. Yesterday, raids were started on the premises of Trident in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.
