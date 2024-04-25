I-T raids transport company’s office

Ludhiana, April 24
Sleuths of the Income Tax Department today conducted raids on the premises of office and residence of Ludhiana-Kolkata Roadways owners Jasbir Singh and Charan Singh Lohara. Tax evasion was alleged to be the main reason for the raid.
Lohara is a leading name in transport business. Besides, he is also into the real estate and liquor businesses. The office of Lohara at Transport Nagar was also sealed. Lohara is close to SAD (A) president Simranjit Singh Mann. He is also the president of the All India Motor Transport Congress. All necessary documents were taken into possession by the department.
