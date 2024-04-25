I-T raids transport company’s office

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

Sleuths of the Income Tax Department today conducted raids on the premises of office and residence of Ludhiana-Kolkata Roadways owners Jasbir Singh and Charan Singh Lohara. Tax evasion was alleged to be the main reason for the raid.

Lohara is a leading name in transport business. Besides, he is also into the real estate and liquor businesses. The office of Lohara at Transport Nagar was also sealed. Lohara is close to SAD (A) president Simranjit Singh Mann. He is also the president of the All India Motor Transport Congress. All necessary documents were taken into possession by the department.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.