 In major blow, 15 of 30 drug lords already convicted, rest under trial : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • In major blow, 15 of 30 drug lords already convicted, rest under trial

In major blow, 15 of 30 drug lords already convicted, rest under trial

Properties worth Rs 22 cr forfeited, 4 cases pending approval, 1 rejected

In major blow, 15 of 30 drug lords already convicted, rest under trial

Anti-drug drive has led to seizure of huge quantities of narcotics.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 6

In what appears to be a major blow to drug lords, as many as 15 of the total 30 most notorious smugglers booked by the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police have already been convicted while the rest 15 were under trial before different competent courts here.

In a record of sorts, the Commissonerate Police have already forfeited the illegally acquired properties by these 30 drug lords worth Rs 22.44 crore while process to forfeit assets amounting to Rs 1.57 crore in four more cases was pending approval before the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). However, one case with a proposal to forfeit property worth Rs 85.5 lakh has been rejected by the MHA for technical reasons.

The forfeiture of the illegally acquired properties by the drug lords was done under the provisions of the Chapter V-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Acting tough against the drug mafia, Ludhiana has topped the state in forfeiting the properties of drug lords.

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana, which was earlier famous for all good reasons and popularly known as Manchester of India, had recently attained the dubious distinction of being the hotspot for illegal drug trade.

The recent disclosure by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had further put the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, under focus for being the hub of an international drugs syndicate linked to Punjab, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The NCB’s drug bust holds credence as cases registered under various provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, accused arrested and the recoveries of contraband and intoxicant substances have also increased manifold in the state’s industrial capital.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal told The Tribune here on Saturday that the foolproof prosecution cases had led to the conviction of 15 drug lords, whose properties had been forfeited while the cases of the rest 15 smugglers, whose assets have also been seized, were under trial and in the advanced stage of decision.

He said the Commissionerate Police had been waging a war on drugs and all-out efforts were being made to catch the smugglers and peddlers involved in the illegal trade, recover the contraband and, in turn, prevent narcotics-related offences.

He revealed that a sustained campaign was also underway against gangsters, history sheeters, notorious elements, liquor smugglers and proclaimed offenders, who were evading law for a long time.

Chahal, who had joined as the Ludhiana police chief in November last, disclosed that tightening the noose around the drug smugglers, the Commissionerate Police have already forfeited the illegally acquired properties worth Rs 22.44 crore by 30 drug lords under the provisions of Chapter V-A of the NDPS Act.

“A total of 35 cases for forfeiture of properties worth Rs 24.87 crore illegally acquired by the drug lords had been sent to the MHA in 2023, of which 30 cases had been approved with assets amounting to Rs 22.44 crore forfeited while four cases to forfeit properties worth Rs 1.57 crore were still pending approval,” the CP revealed while stating one case with a proposal to forfeit property worth Rs 85.5 lakh had been rejected, which was being examined afresh.

In Punjab, 384 immovable and movable assets worth Rs 153.17 crore, illegally acquired by the drug lords, have been forfeited.

While the process to forfeit 294 properties worth Rs 127.08 crore, including 110.64 crore immovable assets and 16.44 crore movable assets, has already been completed, the remaining 90 cases to forfeit properties worth Rs 26.09 crore, including 21.4 crore immovable and 4.69 crore movable assets, were pending final approval from the competent authority.

Led by DGP Gaurav Yadav, the Punjab Police’s action against drugs, had resulted in identifying 701 drug hotspots and declaring 2,247 villages as drug-free. The state police formed 1,901 village defense committees through which 19,663 anti-drugs campaigns were conducted, which resulted in de-addicting 1,714 youths while 53 drug addicts had sought immunity from prosecution while volunteering to undergo medical treatment for de-addiction under Section 64-A of the NDPS Act.

On this front also, Ludhiana has topped the state with the identification of maximum 62 drug hotspots and declaring 48 villages as drug-free through 645 anti-drugs campaigns.

Property forfeiture a deterrent: CP

“We have adopted a zero tolerance approach against those involved in the illegal trade of drugs while targeting the big fish under our sustained offensive against drugs. The forfeiture of properties illegally acquired by the drug smugglers is a deterrent and will continue.” Kuldeep Singh Chahal, CP

Convicted and under trial

The convicted drug lords, whose properties have been forfeited, included Kulwant Singh booked at Dehlon in 2014, Hoshiar Singh at Sadar in 2013, Rakesh Kumar at Dehlon in 2015, Harjit Singh, at Dehlon in 2021, Samina Begum at Dehlon in 2021, Jaswant Singh, at Dehlon on 2021, Rajinder Singh, at Dehlon in 2012, Jagpreet Singh, at Dehlon in 2013, Jaspal Singh, at Dehlon in 2014, Harjinder Singh at Dehlon in 2019, Pawan Kumar Yadav at Daba in 2018, Gurdeep Singh at Sahnewal in 2016, Manjit Singh at Division 6 in 2013, Jaswinder Singh at Sadar in 2017 and Parambir Singh was booked at the Sadar police station in 2012.

The under trial drug lords, who have also lost their illegally acquired assets, included Satnam Singh booked at Daba in 2018, Vikas Kumar at Sadar in 2019, Kamalpreet Singh at Dehlon in 2022, Pawanjeet Singh at Sahnewal in 2022, Manpreet Singh at Dehlon in 2021, Sukhjit Singh at Dehlon in 2021, Tarvinder Singh at Dehlon in 2016, Gagandeep Singh at Dehlon in 2022, Harjit Singh at Dehlon in 2023, Lakhvir Singh at Sahnewal in 2019, Gagandeep Singh at Dehlon in 2020, Deepak Kumar, at Daba in 2018, Binder Kumar, at Division 6 in 2019 and Davinder Singh in 2022.

Dehlon hotspot

If the areas where drug lords, whose illegally acquired properties have been forfeited, are taken into consideration, Dehlon has emerged as a hotspot with a maximum of 16 of the total 30 cases registered there. While Sadar police station had registered four cases, Sahnewal lodged three and Daba and Division 6 registered three cases each.

Lone woman

Samina Begum was the lone woman drug smuggler among 30 drug lords, whose illegally acquired properties have been forfeited by the Ludhiana CP. She was booked under the NDPS Act at the Dehlon police station in 2021 and was convicted.

30 OF 35 cases approved

Ludhiana CP had sent proposals to forfeit illegally acquired properties of 35 drug lords under Chapter V-A of the NDPS Act to the MHA, of which 30 had been approved while four were pending and one case was rejected.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Extortion threats prompt Hindu community in Canada to hold public forum

2
World

Video: Alaska plane’s door blown away mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board

3
Trending

Viral video: Paid Rs 4.5 lakh for broken seats, had to use phone torch light; Air India passenger shares her harrowing experience on Delhi-Toronto flight

4
Trending

Imran Khan on Jeffery Epstein's sex clients list? Wasim Akram's video goes viral as Pakistani cricketer debunks allegation against former prime minister

5
India

India creates another landmark as ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft reaches its final destination

6
Entertainment

Feroz Khan would have laughed out loud, says son Fardeen Khan on Zeenat Aman's claim of getting a pay cut on sets of 'Qurbani'

7
India

Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt; Indian crew of Liberian-flagged vessel thanks it for rescuing them

8
India

Social media marketing professional from Mumbai recruits ‘X sleuths’ to get back his airpod lost in Kerala

9
World

Here is why Donald Trump ‘didn't take massage’ at Epstein's estate, reveals 3rd batch of documents

10
Chandigarh

Bikram Majithia appears before Chandigarh court in case of attack on cops during 2021 protest

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Top News

Sunshine moment

Sunshine moment

ISRO puts Aditya-L1 in halo orbit to study sun dynamics | In...

Centre imposes stringent quality controls on pharma companies

Centre imposes stringent quality controls on pharma companies

Betting app: ED chargesheet names Baghel

Betting app: ED chargesheet names Baghel

INDIA bloc to decide in 10-15 days on who will hold which post, says Kharge

INDIA bloc to decide in 10-15 days on who will hold which post, says Kharge

Tech, combatants helped Navy secure vessel; hunt on for pirates

Tech, combatants helped Navy secure vessel; hunt on for pirates


Cities

View All

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Dense fog makes a comeback after two days respite in Amritsar district

Advisory issued for elderly, kids

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train commences operations

Raid at illegal de-addiction centre in Rayya

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

2 more solar plants to come up in Sector 39

2 more solar plants to come up in Sector 39

BJP picks core group, ex-MP Jain misses out

Major’s family on holiday returns to burgled house

Gear up for LS polls: Nadda to party men

Centre applauds UT’s efforts in weeding out fake beneficiaries

BJP, AAP trade barbs over supply of substandard drugs at hospitals in Delhi

BJP, AAP trade barbs over supply of substandard drugs at hospitals in Delhi

Capital records moderate fog, AQI at 321

Liquor bizman gets bail in excise scam

Kejriwal sets agenda for 2024-25 Budget

Fire near Modi Mill flyover triggers snarl-up

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Hoshiarpur resident beaten to death over rivalry, 11 booked

Rs 175 cr released for tehsil, sub-tehsil infra works: Minister

City firm duped of Rs 53L, probe on

3 booked for murdering youth

Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

150 mobiles seized from inmates sent for forensic analysis by cops

Speed up process to start C&D waste mgmt plant project, contractor told

4 make vain bid to commit theft at bank

Hundreds from villages attend special mutation camps in region

Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Punjab cagers defeat Gujarat in league tie

Rly Board Director-General inspects PLW