Infant, 2 women die as car hits trio

Tribune Reporters

Ludhiana, April 5

Two women and a one-year-old child died in a road accident near the Chehla flyover in Samrala on Friday evening after being hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle was arrested by the police.

The deceased were identified as Sona (55), her daughter-in-law Pooja (23) and the latter’s one-year-old son Janu, all residents of Ludhiana.

As per information, the trio were going from Chandigarh to Ludhiana along with their neighbour on a motorcycle. After reaching Chehla, the man stopped his motorcycle. He dropped them and went to buy a water bottle. The two women, along with the child, were crossing the flyover when a Honda car hit them The vehicle dragged them on the road and killed all of them. A case was registered against the suspect.

Ludhiana man dies as car falls into Sidhwan canal

Doraha: A car fell into the Sidhwan canal near Rampur village near here this evening. The passers-by pulled out the driver from the vehicle and took him to the Civil Hospital, Samrala, where he was declared brought dead.

Jagroop Singh from Baini Sahib, a commuter, who was passing from the canal road, told this correspondent that as he saw a crowd gathered on the road, he stopped there and found that a man was drowning in the canal. He stopped bikers on the road and asked them to help the victim. “They pulled out the man from the vehicle. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Samrala, where he was declared brought dead,” he said.

The onlookers said the victim was going in his car towards Rampur village but he took the narrow lane along the canal.

Doraha SHO Rohit Sharma said he could not share any information as of now.

Payal DSP Nikhil Garg, however, said the body had been identified. “The deceased has been identified as Namit Sharma, a resident of Model Town Extension, Ludhiana, who was driving his Honda city car. Proceedings are being initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC in the case,” he added.