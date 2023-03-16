Inter-District Cricket Tourney: Ludhiana earns three points against Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 15

The second match in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-25) Cricket Tournament played between Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib at Ropar on Wednesday remained unresolved but on the basis of first innings’ lead of 81 runs, former were declared the winners and were awarded three points. Fatehgarh Sahib got one point.

Thanks to a fine back to back century by opener Jaish Jain, helped Ludhiana reach a defending total of 331 runs in the first innings. He made 118 runs off 113 balls. In the opening match, against Moga, Jaish had scored 140 runs and Ludhiana were declared winners on the basis of first innings lead of 232 runs to garner three points.

In reply, Fatehgarh Sahib, in the first innings were bowled out for 250 runs in 66.3 overs thus conceding 81 runs lead. Openers Rimanjeet Singh contributed 87 runs and Kunal Malhotra made 26 runs. For Ludhiana, Sanyam Gill scalped five victims for 55 runs and Yogjit Singh captured three wickets for 44 runs. Needing 207 runs to win, Fatehgarh Sahib could muster 58 runs and tie remained undecided. However, Ludhiana was declared the winners on the basis of first innings lead.