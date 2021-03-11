Inter-District U-23 Cricket Championship: Ludhiana pip Bathinda on basis of first innings lead, enter final

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 29

Since the four-day semi-final between Ludhiana and Bathinda ended in a draw, hosts Ludhiana were declared winners on the basis of first innings lead of 410 runs in the ongoing Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, played at the GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here on Friday.

Ludhiana, in their first innings, amassed a huge score of 880 runs for six declared in which skipper, former India U-19 player, Nehal Wadhera created a history of sorts, making mockery of opponents’ bowling to score 578 runs.

Bathinda began their reply on a sedate note and were 463 for nine at draw of stumps on Thursday. Today, they added seven runs to the overnight score as their first essay culminated at 470 runs in 135.4 overs. The main feature of their innings was 203 runs by Gurmehar Singh.

As the match headed towards a draw, hosts did not force for the follow-on and instead, decided to bat again and have batting practice prior to the final.

In their second innings, Ludhiana were 297 for 4 after 56 overs when the two captains agreed to call it a day. The highlight of the hosts’ innings was a fine batting display by the opening pair of Tikshan Tangri and Jaish Jain. Tikshan remained unbeaten on 105 runs while Jaish made 113 runs.

In the final, slated to be played at PCA Stadium, Mohali, from May 2 to 5, Ludhiana will take on Mansa, who in the second semi-final defeated Amritsar.

Brief scores

Ludhiana (first innings): 880 for 6 declared after 165 overs (Nehal Wadhera 578, Jaish Jain 111, Tanroop Saini 51, Vaibhav Kalra 42, Bhavish Sethi 33, Tikshan Tangri 28 and Sanyam Gill 20*; Uday P Saharan 3 for 245, Abir Kohli 2 for 262, Gurmehar Singh 1 for 115 and Delove Goyal 1 for 121).

Bathinda (first innings): 470 all out in 135.4 overs (Gurmehar Singh 203, Manish 96, Uday P Saharan 42, Armandeep 31 and Delove Goyal 20*; Ravi Kumar 7 for 127, Nehal Wadhera 2 for 106 and Sanyam Gill 1 for 52).

Ludhiana (second innings): 297 for 4 in 56 overs (Tikshan Tangri 105*, Jaish Jain 113 and Sanyam Gill 39; Krishna 3 for 137 and Abir Kohli 1 for 95).