JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

BJP national president visits martyr’s ancestral home at Mohalla Naughara

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

BJP national president JP Nadda pays tributes to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Mohalla Naughara, Ludhiana, on Saturday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 14

National president of the BJP JP Nadda visited the birthplace of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar in Mohalla Naughara here on Saturday. He paid homage to the martyr at his statue in his ancestral home.

Nadda also wrote a note regarding his visit to the martyr’s birthplace in the visitors’ book. Nadda said, “We get inspiration from the life of the martyr. The country will always remember such brave sons.”

Nadda said Punjab is the holy land of Gurus and brave heroes. The great brave sons of Punjab have made a unique contribution to the freedom of India and sacrificed their lives. The country can never forget, nor repay their debts, he said.

He said, “The martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev in the history of India’s Independence even today inspires us all for patriotism. It is because of the sacrifices of the martyrs that we are breathing in freedom today,” he added.

He said the BJP government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working to make the martyrs’ dream of India come true.

The birth anniversary of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar is on May 15. Members of the All India Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust gave a memorandum to JP Nadda demanding the name of Shaheed Sukhdev be added to the list of national martyrs. They also demanded that a postal ticket be issued in name of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar.

Ashok Thapar of the Trust asked the Central government to start a train in name of the martyr from Ludhiana, launch welfare schemes in the name of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar and install statues of the martyr in public places, etc. He also raised a demand of making a direct way to the birthplace of the martyr from Chaura Bazar.

Earlier in the morning, Nadda reached PAU by helicopter where he was welcomed by BJP state president Ashwani Sharma. Nadda went to Mohalla Naughara from Chaura Bazar in an e-rickshaw.

Nadda assured the Trust members that the demand letter would be sent directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and efforts would be made to meet their demands on priority basis.

Residents meet Nadda over Panchsheel Vihar park issue

A group of members of the Panchsheel Lodhi Welfare Community and residents of Panchsheel Vihar, Lodhi Enclave, Royal Homes, Gulmohur Villas met JP Nadda at Maharaja Regency to seek his help in their matter.

They alleged that a person is trying to encroach upon a park in the Royal Homes and Panchsheel Vihar area. They apprised Nadda of the ‘atrocities’ being faced by the residents. They alleged that a false FIR has been registered against innocent residents. “JP Nadda has assured us of providing full help. He also assured us of taking the matter to the highest level in Central government,” the residents claimed.

BJP chief’s visit causes huge traffic hurdles

The visit of JP Nadda caused huge traffic hurdles in the city areas. In order to provide clear route to the vehicles of the BJP leadership, the police stopped the traffic at various places.

Initially in the afternoon, Nadda had two meetings at two different venues near Aarti chowk on Ferozepur Road with industrialists and party leaders.

The police had to stop traffic at the time Nadda was to reach these two venues, which caused huge inconvenience to the commuters. Later when Nadda had to move towards GLADA ground from these venues, the police again stopped general traffic on Ferozepur Road and then on Chandigarh Road.

Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on these roads for half an hour. Commuters had stuck in the traffic jam. It was only when the vehicle of the BJP leadership crossed the Samrala chowk, traffic was allowed to move.

‘BJP will play vigilant mature role of Opposition against AAP’

  • JP Nadda stated that the BJP will play a vigilant mature role of Opposition against the AAP in Punjab. Addressing a high-powered meeting of the core committee, office-bearers, district presidents and candidates in the recently held Assembly elections, at a city hotel, Nadda said, “We are a national party, which believes and practises that ‘never abandon your allies’. It was the SAD which quitted its long association with the BJP.”
  • Asking the top state BJP leadership to play vigilant and sagacious Opposition, Nadda said, “The state’s interests should be protected and the wrong decisions of the AAP will be highlighted. The BJP will emerge as the only relevant party in the state soon. The AAP will not be able to retain the political space as its real face will get unveiled and it will collapse.”

