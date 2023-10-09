 Khanna police go digital way, get 10 e-challaning machines : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
Police officials issue a challan to a offender with the new e-challaning machine in Khanna. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, October 8

The Khanna police are going the digital way as it had got 10 e-challaning machines.

With these devices, the Khanna police will say goodbye to the old challaning system wherein police personnel had to issue the challan manually in books and collect fine in cash. Now, they will simply issue a challan at one click with these e-challaning machines and even fine is not needed to be collected in cash now as offenders can use their credit or debit cards or even any digital payment platforms such as GPay and PhonePay to pay the challan.

Talking to The Tribune here on Sunday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Amneet Kondal, said after getting the machines on Saturday, technical training was provided to the police personnel to operate them and then the same were distributed among the officials for initiating challaning.

“The days of manual paperwork are behind, saving precious time and effort for law enforcement officers. With a single click, they can generate challan copies, streamlining the entire process.

The move to digital payments promotes transparency and reduces the risk of mishandling or corruption in cash transactions. Digital records are inherently more accurate than manual entries, reducing chances of errors and disputes in the challaning process,” the SSP said.

The SSP asserted that the offenders now have the convenience of paying their fines using various digital payment methods, making the process more accessible and efficient.

Kondal believe that the e-challaning system maintains a digital trail of all transactions, improving accountability and making it easier to track and manage violations. The shift to digital means less paper usage, contributing to environmental conservation by reducing the need for paper production.

“We will not shift the entire challaning load on machines immediately but will keep the option of manual challaning open, if required, due to some technical issues or lack of online payment option with the offender,” Kondal said.

Yesterday, the Khanna police issued 22 challans of various traffic violations with the machines and collected Rs 16,500 as fine.

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Air Force Day celebrated