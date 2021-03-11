Khanna to implement visitor info and record management system

Ravi Kumar, SSP, Khanna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 16

The Khanna police is all set to implement the city visitor information and record management system (CVIRMS). Under this system, if any criminal or wanted accused visits city, an alert will be sounded to the SHOs and officials concerned.

The Khanna will become second city in the northern region after Amritsar where the system was implemented last year.

Brainchild of the SSP, Khanna, Ravi Kumar, deliberations with private company have already been completed and a proposal has been sent to the DGP, Punjab, for final approval.

The police are expecting to get the approval by next week. After approval, project will be implemented within two weeks. Upon implementation, the Khanna police will become second city in the Northern region to have such system. —Ravi Kumar, SSP, Khanna

The SSP while confirming development to the Tribune said, “The police are expecting to get the approval by next week. After approval, project will be implemented within two weeks. Upon implementation, the Khanna police will become second city in the Northern region to have such system.”

SSP revealed all hotels, motels, paying guests (PGs) and guest houses situated within the limits of the Khanna police district would be enrolled in the system.

“Whenever any new visitor comes to stay at hotels, motels, paying guest and guest houses, upon their registration at respective place, their entire detail will reflect in the CVIRMS. Any police official having access to the system can scan the detail of new visitors living in his/her area,” the SSP added.

“This system will not only alert the police about criminals entering the city, but so serve as deterrent. If a person is wanted by the Khanna police in any criminal case, an alert will be sounded to the SHO and officials of the police station concerned. Then an official can go and verify details of the person. If the person is found to be wanted, he can be arrested immediately,” the SSP added.

“This system has become possible as the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS), which has data of all criminals, will sync it with the CVIRMS. Information of those criminals, including that of proclaimed offenders, which has not been updated in the PAIS or any other data base, will be manually added to the software,” the SSP said.

“Apart from sounding alert about nefarious elements entering the city, if the police want to share any urgent information with hotels, motels or PGs through this software, a message can be sent to all of them at just one click,” the SSP added.

“A one-time fee of Rs 2000 will be charged from owners of establishments getting enrolled in the software. It will be compulsory for establishments to make entry of every visitor in this software. Non -compliance of instructions may invite penal action,” the SSP said.

