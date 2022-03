Tribune Reporters

Ludhiana, March 23

The district leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday paid homage to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their martyrdom day.

AAP MLAs Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Madan Lal Bagga, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and AAP Lok Sabha in-charge Amandeep Singh Mohi visited the statues of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Jagraon Bridge and paid tributes to them today.