Looking back 2023 PAU: Sexual harassment, strikes marred diamond jubilee year

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, December 20

Stupendous feats, cutting-edge research, path-breaking innovations, quality education, fostering relationships and enduring the trust of farmers enlivened 2023, the diamond jubilee year of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). But at the same time, issues like sexual harassment of girl students, bribery charges, strike and protests by students and teachers also rocked the agri varsity.

University teachers sit on a dharna against the delay in issuing a notification for the revised UGC pay scales. - File photo

Here, we share some ups and downs faced by the university during the year.

The Highs

First among agri varsities

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) clinched the first position among all the 63 State Agricultural Universities of India in the prestigious National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2023. In addition, it secured third rank in the category of agricultural institutions.

26 varieties released

The university developed, recommended and released 26 varieties of different crops comprising PBW Zinc 2 and PBW RS 1 of wheat, IPFD 12-2 of field pea, PBG 10 of gram, PMH 14 of maize, Ajmer Fennel 2, J 1008 of maize fodder, SL 46 of sorghum, Vaniglia Sanguigno of citrus (sweet orange), Red Dragon 1 and White Dragon 1 of dragon fruit, Dorset Golden and Anna of apple, PKH 11 of cucumber, Punjab Sarda of muskmelon, Punjab Jamuni and Punjab Roshni of carrot, Punjab Khushboo of coriander, Punjab Vegetable Guar 1 of cluster bean, Punjab Tarwanga 1 of Tarwanga, Punjab Potato 101 and Punjab Potato 102, Punjab Himmat of brinjal, Punjab Lalima of okra, and Punjab Bahar Guldaudi 1 and Punjab Bahar Guldaudi 2 of chrysanthemum.

Sarkar-Kisan Milni

Punjab government, in association with PAU, hosted the country’s Pehli Sarkar-Kisan Milni on February 12 and Dooji Milni (second meet) on May 11. Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, made it to the first milni and gave a patient hearing to the long-pending issues of the farmers. On May 11, Kuldeep Dhaliwal, NRI Affairs Minister and the then Agriculture Minister, visited all the ‘Salah-Mashwara’ (advisory) stalls to pay heed to the farmers’ problems.

Research project award

The wheat and barley research team received the ‘Best All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Wheat and Barley Centre Award 2023’ during the 62nd All India Wheat and Barley Research Workers’ Meet, organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley, Karnal, at Maharana Partap University of Agriculture and Technology in Udaipur, Rajasthan, from August 28-30.

GWD management

The university made a major breakthrough in the efficient management of Guava Wilt Disease (GWD) which was one of the major constraints in guava production not only in India but worldwide. So far, no definite solution had been found or was available for its management since its first report in India in 1935.

The Lows

Sexual harassment on the campus

Two cases of sexual misconduct by faculty members on the campus were reported. A former student, who passed out from the university in 2021, also come forward and alleged sexual harassment. A sexual harassment committee was formed. Both the professors were transferred although the students were not happy with the decision and wanted strict action against the offenders and even hold protests.

Audit officer caught taking bribe, suspended

An audit officer of PAU, Seema Gupta, was caught taking bribe and was suspended on the charges of corruption. A sting operation was carried out by the PAU Employees Union during which she was caught demanding and accepting bribe. The video footage was shared with Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal following which she was suspended.

Protest against ‘poor’ condition of hostels

Students protested against the pitiable condition of the hostels. Students complain that fees is being increased regularly but contrary to that the services provided are poor. Students said that mess security which was earlier Rs 5,000 had been increased to Rs 8,000. They demanded that it should be decreased to Rs 5,500 for new students and kept at Rs 5,000 for old students.

Teachers on strike for 40 days over pay scales

In January, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) teachers started their protest against the delay in issuing a notification for revised UGC pay scales. On February 12, they went on an indefinite strike which continued for 40 days during which the teaching work was badly affected. They ended their strike on March 23 after the government issued a notification for revised pay-scales.

Strike by non-teaching staff for four months

The non-teaching contractual staff of PAU went on a strike for nearly four months in support of their long-pending demands. The protesters claimed that though thousands of posts were lying vacant, the services of contractual employees have not been regularised. Many posts have been lying vacant since 2009. They ended their strike after they were assured that the appointment process would be initiated.

