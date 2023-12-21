 Looking back 2023 PAU: Sexual harassment, strikes marred diamond jubilee year : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Looking back 2023 PAU: Sexual harassment, strikes marred diamond jubilee year

Looking back 2023 PAU: Sexual harassment, strikes marred diamond jubilee year

Looking back 2023 PAU: Sexual harassment, strikes marred diamond jubilee year

PAU clinched the first position in India in NIRF 2023. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, December 20

Stupendous feats, cutting-edge research, path-breaking innovations, quality education, fostering relationships and enduring the trust of farmers enlivened 2023, the diamond jubilee year of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). But at the same time, issues like sexual harassment of girl students, bribery charges, strike and protests by students and teachers also rocked the agri varsity.

University teachers sit on a dharna against the delay in issuing a notification for the revised UGC pay scales. - File photo

Here, we share some ups and downs faced by the university during the year.

The Highs

First among agri varsities

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) clinched the first position among all the 63 State Agricultural Universities of India in the prestigious National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2023. In addition, it secured third rank in the category of agricultural institutions.

26 varieties released

The university developed, recommended and released 26 varieties of different crops comprising PBW Zinc 2 and PBW RS 1 of wheat, IPFD 12-2 of field pea, PBG 10 of gram, PMH 14 of maize, Ajmer Fennel 2, J 1008 of maize fodder, SL 46 of sorghum, Vaniglia Sanguigno of citrus (sweet orange), Red Dragon 1 and White Dragon 1 of dragon fruit, Dorset Golden and Anna of apple, PKH 11 of cucumber, Punjab Sarda of muskmelon, Punjab Jamuni and Punjab Roshni of carrot, Punjab Khushboo of coriander, Punjab Vegetable Guar 1 of cluster bean, Punjab Tarwanga 1 of Tarwanga, Punjab Potato 101 and Punjab Potato 102, Punjab Himmat of brinjal, Punjab Lalima of okra, and Punjab Bahar Guldaudi 1 and Punjab Bahar Guldaudi 2 of chrysanthemum.

Sarkar-Kisan Milni

Punjab government, in association with PAU, hosted the country’s Pehli Sarkar-Kisan Milni on February 12 and Dooji Milni (second meet) on May 11. Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, made it to the first milni and gave a patient hearing to the long-pending issues of the farmers. On May 11, Kuldeep Dhaliwal, NRI Affairs Minister and the then Agriculture Minister, visited all the ‘Salah-Mashwara’ (advisory) stalls to pay heed to the farmers’ problems.

Research project award

The wheat and barley research team received the ‘Best All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Wheat and Barley Centre Award 2023’ during the 62nd All India Wheat and Barley Research Workers’ Meet, organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley, Karnal, at Maharana Partap University of Agriculture and Technology in Udaipur, Rajasthan, from August 28-30.

GWD management

The university made a major breakthrough in the efficient management of Guava Wilt Disease (GWD) which was one of the major constraints in guava production not only in India but worldwide. So far, no definite solution had been found or was available for its management since its first report in India in 1935.

The Lows

Sexual harassment on the campus

Two cases of sexual misconduct by faculty members on the campus were reported. A former student, who passed out from the university in 2021, also come forward and alleged sexual harassment. A sexual harassment committee was formed. Both the professors were transferred although the students were not happy with the decision and wanted strict action against the offenders and even hold protests.

Audit officer caught taking bribe, suspended

An audit officer of PAU, Seema Gupta, was caught taking bribe and was suspended on the charges of corruption. A sting operation was carried out by the PAU Employees Union during which she was caught demanding and accepting bribe. The video footage was shared with Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal following which she was suspended.

Protest against ‘poor’ condition of hostels

Students protested against the pitiable condition of the hostels. Students complain that fees is being increased regularly but contrary to that the services provided are poor. Students said that mess security which was earlier Rs 5,000 had been increased to Rs 8,000. They demanded that it should be decreased to Rs 5,500 for new students and kept at Rs 5,000 for old students.

Teachers on strike for 40 days over pay scales

In January, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) teachers started their protest against the delay in issuing a notification for revised UGC pay scales. On February 12, they went on an indefinite strike which continued for 40 days during which the teaching work was badly affected. They ended their strike on March 23 after the government issued a notification for revised pay-scales.

Strike by non-teaching staff for four months

The non-teaching contractual staff of PAU went on a strike for nearly four months in support of their long-pending demands. The protesters claimed that though thousands of posts were lying vacant, the services of contractual employees have not been regularised. Many posts have been lying vacant since 2009. They ended their strike after they were assured that the appointment process would be initiated.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

2
India

'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US

3
India

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills in absence of 97 suspended MPs

4
Punjab

In Parliament, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal seeks release of 'Bandi Singhs'

5
World

Indian national charged in US: India's ties with Canada may have undergone ‘a tonal shift’, says PM Trudeau

6
Trending

‘They really like to hug’: Korean woman vlogger grabbed, touched inappropriately by man on streets of Pune

7
Punjab

Partap Bajwa asks Navjot Sidhu not to set up his ‘own stage’; infighting in Punjab Congress to fore

8
Punjab

Punjab BJP leader Anil Sarin on the run after FIR in PPSC scam

9
India

20 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 found in three states

10
India

PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Don't Miss

View All
Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Top News

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells ED; leaves for Vipassana meditation course in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate

The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...

Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people

Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people

Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...

‘Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended': Congress on LS nod to 3 criminal law bills

Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills

97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...

TMC MP Saket Gokhale shares 'private chat' with Piyush Goyal on MPs suspension; BJP leader says 'vicious lies'

TMC MP Saket Gokhale shares 'private chat' with Piyush Goyal on MPs' suspension; BJP leader says 'vicious lies'

3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state

3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state

Active cases in the state reach 2,341


Cities

View All

Looking back 2023: City expands its art & cultural landscape

Looking back 2023: City expands its art & cultural landscape

Murder bid case: Farmers, activists allege police inaction, hold demonstration

Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme: Expedite infra upgrade near Golden Temple, DC directs officials

Shaheedi Week: Jathedar asks devotees to observe simplicity

Story of passion, grit & dedication

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Employment Exchange records only 8% placements in 9 years

Chandigarh: Employment Exchange records only 8% placements in 9 years

Chandigarh: Pan-city 24x7 water supply project moves step further

Amit Shah’s visit to Chandigarh: Traffic advisory released

‘Proxy litigator’ DLF to cough up Rs 5 lakh costs

Court issues notices to Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, her PA Sahdev Salaria, UT

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells ED; leaves for Vipassana meditation course in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate

No provision of OBC representation in AIIMS governing body & committees: Parliament panel

Day before ED hearing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vipassana centre in Hoshiarpur

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directs Chief Secretary to form IIIT-D council

High Court asks Delhi Govt to share status of policy for end-of-life vehicles

Looking back 2023: Jalandhar District not in the pink of health

Looking back 2023: Jalandhar District not in the pink of health

Breach in distributary inundates wheat crop

Day before ED hearing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vipassana centre in Hoshiarpur

MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Union Railway Minister

UK-based NRI Raja Kandola, 13 others get bail in 200-crore drugs case

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Military hospital nurse among three nabbed with 1.5-kg heroin

Employees meet Ludhiana MC chief, seek redressal of their issues

Punjab got lowest MGNREGS funds in 3 years, MP told

Doraha cooperative society manager accused of embezzlement, suspended

SHGs to lead school uniform production

SHGs to lead school uniform production

80 varieties of flower at university exhibition

Punjabi varsity make it to quarters of all-India hockey tourney

1-day police remand for Shutrana former MLA Satwant Mohi

Punjab Police officers can no longer take ‘favourites’ along after transfer