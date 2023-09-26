Ludhiana: BCM College

Ludhiana: A hawan ceremony was organised at BCM College for the students of 2023-25 academic session .The ceremony began with the chanting of the gayatri mantra followed by the hawan. The new entrants were motivated to work hard to become competent teachers in future. The principal of the college, Dr Monika Dua, extended a warm welcome to all the dignitaries and elaborated on the achievements of the college in the field of academics and co-curricular activities.
RS Model Senior Secondary School
An intra-school singing competition was organised at RS Model Senior Secondary School. Students of classes III, IV and V participated in the competition with great enthusiasm. After a tough fight, Samridhi, Shaina and Samarjot clinched the first position, while Niharika, Piyush, Harman and Honey secured the second place. Purvi, Harsirat and Riya bagged the third prize.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force inducts first C-295 aircraft
56 medium-lift planes on procurement list | To boost tactica...
Experts review joint war doctrine
Brainstorm gaps in execution of operations
Ties important, but India must join Nijjar probe, says Canada
Voices concern over visa suspension