Ludhiana: BCM College

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A hawan ceremony was organised at BCM College for the students of 2023-25 academic session .The ceremony began with the chanting of the gayatri mantra followed by the hawan. The new entrants were motivated to work hard to become competent teachers in future. The principal of the college, Dr Monika Dua, extended a warm welcome to all the dignitaries and elaborated on the achievements of the college in the field of academics and co-curricular activities.

RS Model Senior Secondary School

An intra-school singing competition was organised at RS Model Senior Secondary School. Students of classes III, IV and V participated in the competition with great enthusiasm. After a tough fight, Samridhi, Shaina and Samarjot clinched the first position, while Niharika, Piyush, Harman and Honey secured the second place. Purvi, Harsirat and Riya bagged the third prize.