Ludhiana civic body, CEEW ink pact for improving air quality

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 15

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), a Delhi-based organisation, for improving air quality.

An MC official said the CEEW teams would be conducting surveys in the city to list out the sources of pollution. They will also suggest the steps which can be taken by the MC to improve the situation at ground level. The term of the agreement is two years and the CEEW would cover different aspects including air pollution, solid waste management etc, he said.

In this course, a meeting was held between the representatives of CEEW and MC officials at the MC’s Zone D office on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by MC Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and MC officials from different branches were present in the meeting. Discussions were held regarding the issues being faced at ground level including dust pollution, dumping of garbage etc and what steps can be taken to tackle the same.

The CEEW team members, including Abhishek Kar, Kurinji Selvaraj, Priyanka Singh and Ramandeep Singh said they have already commenced the surveys in the city and the reports regarding the same would be submitted with the authorities in the coming time. MC chief Dr Shena Aggarwal said the MC has been taking different initiatives to improve air quality in the city. Apart from listing out the sources of pollution, the CEEW teams would also be suggesting measures which can be taken to improve the situation.