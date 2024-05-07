Ludhiana: DAV Public School

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A career counselling session was organised by DAV Public School, Pakhowal road, for the students of classes IX and X. Students had an inspiring and interactive session with Simmi Harding, Amit Saleja and Jatendar Bajwa, who brought along a wealth of life experiences and wise insights to guide the students through the complexities of career choices in today’s world. They emphasised the importance of career exploration and provided valuable information on prospective careers in different fields.

BCM Arya International

As the academic year drew to a close, BCM Arya International bid farewell to its outgoing batch. The occasion marked not only the end of a significant chapter in their lives but also a celebration of their accomplishments and the memories they created in the institution. It was an opportunity for students, teachers and staff to come together and celebrate the bonds forged and achievements attained. The farewell ceremony included speeches, performances and presentations, all dedicated to honouring the graduating class. Fatehjit Singh and Simarpreet Kaur were declared Mr and Ms BCM Arya International.

Ryan International School

Ryan Ludhiana Model United Nations conference was held on Ryan International School premises. The air was full of excitement with the delegates from various schools from across the city participating in it along with the host school. The delegates not only showed competency but also zeal for learning and an assurance that, given a chance, they would lead the world towards a positive direction. The delegates debated on international issues such as terrorism, pandemics and frequent conflicts. The event helped the delegates brush up their conflict resolution, competency and leadership skills. The best School Delegate award was bagged by DPS Khanna.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.