Ludhiana: Dengue awareness session

Ludhiana: An awareness session for the prevention of dengue was organised at Police DAV Public School, Police Line, Civil Lines, Ludhiana. The school doctor, Dr Tasveen Kaur shared tips to stay healthy during the season. She guided students to take extra care of their health by consuming a balanced diet. “Students were advised to keep themselves covered and apply mosquito repellent on regular intervals. Basic instructions to prevent the disease such as not leaving water in desert coolers when not in use and being wary of stagnant water collecting in the surroundings were also shared,” said a teacher.

Students attend seminar

Women safety and legal literacy cell of Government College For Girls (GCG), Ludhiana, in collaboration with an advocate conducted a seminar at the District Court to spread awareness to prevent sexual harassment at work place. Advocate Veena Bharadwaj delivered a speech. Around 50 students and teachers attended the event.

NSS Day celebrated

CT University Ludhiana (CTU) celebrated National Service Scheme (NSS) Day with impactful service, awareness campaigns and a profound sense of unity that has left a lasting impression. The day commenced at Manukhta Di Sewa Kendra, Ludhiana, where CTU students extended a helping hand to support the local community. Another team from CTU took to the streets, spreading traffic awareness in Jagraon. Through interactive sessions and demonstrations, they aimed to educate and raise awareness.

