 Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

CM to inaugurate clinics via live streaming, MLAs to open these in their areas

The Aam Aadmi Clinic at Rishi Nagar that will be inaugurated on Monday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 13

Ludhiana is all set to get 24 more Aam Aadmi Clinics. These will be inaugurated in the fourth phase by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann through live streaming on August 14 while at the same time, MLAs will be inaugurating the clinics in their respective constituencies.

Preparations are on in full swing for the inauguration and a dry run was also held today to rule out any technical glitch during the live streaming. The Health Department is on its toes and busy in the last-minute preparations for the inauguration.

At present, the district has 51 Aam Aadmi Clinics. On August 14, 24 clinics will be inaugurated, of which 23 belong to the third phase while one to the fourth phase. The clinic to be opened in the Subsidiary Health Centre, Khatra, will be opened in the fourth phase. From the third phase, 23 clinics were not ready due to which they are being inaugurated later.

An official from the Health Department said all preparations were completed and finally Ludhiana would get 24 more clinics tomorrow. “People are getting medical facilities at their doorsteps and the clinics have really helped the people in addressing their medical emergencies.

Meanwhile, rural pharmacy officers and Class IV employees who are working in the Aam Aadmi Clinics since January will be sent back to their places of posting by August 30. Rural medical officers have been sent back after doctors have been appointed for the Aam Aadmi Clinics but they were having a difficult time in the absence of their staff members. The process for recruitment of pharmacist and Class IV staff for the clinics will be initiated soon and staff of rural dispensaries will be sent back.

The facilities to be opened

Khatra SHC, Giaspura Indra Park, Killa Mohalla, New Bajra Road, New Shastri Nagar, Star City Colony, Jassian Road, PWD Store Chowni Mohalla, Tanki Wala Park Shivpuri, Community Centre Kundanpuri, Dana Mandi, Sewa Kendar near Braille Press School, Dhandari Khurd near Mishra School, Shimlapuri Gali No 8, Ward 44 near Durga Mata Mandir, Sheetla Mata Mandir, Dugri, new Shimlapuri chimney road, Rishi Nagar, Ward 80 Haibowal Road, Ward 74 bedewal, Haibowal Khurd, Vikas Nagar Pakhowal Road, Ward 22 and Sherpur.

