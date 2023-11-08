Ludhiana faces uphill task in achieving complete garbage segregation

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 7

Over the past nine years, the Municipal Corporation has conducted multiple campaigns to promote the segregation of solid waste at its source. But such efforts have apparently not yielded significant results.

In accordance with the solid waste management rules, there is a stipulation that mandates 100 per cent source segregation of solid waste. However, the practical implementation of these rules are not being done in a right manner in many areas of the city, as per sources.

At many of the open secondary garbage collection points or garbage dumps throughout the city, where waste collectors unload refuse from their carts or vehicles, one can commonly observe unsegregated waste heaps comprising plastic carry bags (which have been banned by the government), plastic bottles and items, broken glass pieces, kitchen waste, clothes, paper, wood scraps, dry plants and leaves, broken wires, small batteries and other waste items. Sometimes, items such as used bandages, cotton, blood lancets, insulin syringes and sanitary napkins are found in collected domestic waste, according to a garbage collector.

These accumulations of mixed waste at various secondary garbage collection points or garbage dumps indicate that the MC has failed to achieve the goal of 100 per cent door-to-door collection of segregated waste on waste generators’ doorsteps.

In a notification issued in July 2018 regarding The Punjab State Solid Waste Management Policy, it was mentioned that it will be mandatory for all to keep and supply the segregated waste in at least three forms - biodegradable waste (wet), non-biodegradable waste (dry) and domestic hazardous waste for scientific processing and effective material recovery from solid waste.

Environmental activist Col CM Lakhanpal (retd) said no concrete steps were being taken to ensure source segregation of waste, as per rules. He shared his personal practice of using kitchen waste and dry leaves for composting at home. He stressed the importance of raising awareness about door-to-door collection of segregated waste. Colonel Lakhanpal also called for the establishment of fixed schedules for the operation of secondary garbage collection points.

Notably, the MC had previously made bold claims about achieving waste segregation.

In November 2021, the MC’s assertions were debunked when a National Green Tribunal (NGT) panel inspected several waste compactor sites and found that waste segregation was not being effectively implemented as claimed by the Ludhiana MC. NGT panel members had then pulled up MC officials for the same.

The MC, in collaboration with a private waste management firm, initiated a campaign in 2014 to distribute two types of bins for the separate collection of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, with an aim of promoting waste segregation. However, the campaign was halted on the same day due to the poor quality of bins. A similar initiative was launched in 2017 but it was also stopped later. In 2022, MC officials decided to issue challans against those failing to segregate waste.

Now, an MC official claimed that 40 per cent of segregated waste is deposited at open secondary garbage collection locations, while 100 per cent of segregated waste was delivered to static waste compactor sites at present. The upcoming installation of more static waste compactors in the city was expected to significantly enhance waste segregation.

MC Medical Officer Vipul Malhotra, claimed that the the civic body was complying with waste segregation rules in the city. He claimed that the garbage collectors pick up segregated waste from households.

He further claimed there were currently nine static waste compactor sites where 100 per cent segregated waste was delivered by the collectors.

