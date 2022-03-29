Ludhiana: Major hospitals under scanner for paying 'less' property tax

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 28

After AAP MLAs raised questions over the ‘low’ collection of property tax from major private hospitals, the MC House on Monday gave a nod to conduct assessment of the hospitals and nursing homes for the property tax.

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi alleged that the major hospitals of the city are hiding the actual assessment for property tax, causing losses to the exchequer. He said, “It is a big city but why only Rs 85 crore tax was collected this financial year. The MC can generate Rs 200 crore tax.”

Gogi said the private hospitals are also running canteens, parking lots, medicine stores, etc, from their premises and charge huge room rent from patients. He questioned when major private hospitals loot the people and do not provide any relief to poor patients, why are such hospitals being spared?

“The building and advertisement by-laws’ violations should also be checked at hospitals,” he said.

On the request of AAP MLAs, the Mayor ordered to check the assessment of the hospitals for property tax. The MC staff will submit a report within 45 days.

Meanwhile, MLA Gurpreet Gogi said they are going to take strict action against the private schools which charged hefty fees from the students amid the Covid-19 pandemic. AAP MLAs have also sought a report regarding the MC land given on lease to the private educational institutes.