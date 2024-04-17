Ludhiana MC fails to address missing streetlight issue, BJP leader submits memo at Zone B office

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 16

As the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has failed to resolve the issue of several missing streetlights and poles on Shingar Cinema road, a BJP leader, along with a group of shopkeepers, submitted a memorandum to the Zonal Commissioner at the MC’s Zone B Office on Tuesday. They demanded the civic body to ensure the installation of the poles and street lights at the missing points.

BJP leader Inder Aggarwal said, “On Shingar Road, it is necessary to install new poles for streetlights at the divider, for in the absence of streetlights, chances of theft and snatching remain high. We have submitted a memorandum to Neeraj Jain, Zonal Commissioner, demanding the installation of new poles and lights at the missing points.”

He added, “Many of the old poles had fallen as they had grown weak or due to accidents. There is not a single pole left on the 500-feet-long stretch. Due to this, at night, numerous thefts and accidents have occured here.”

Aggarwal added he has already submitted several memoranda to Municipal Commissioner regarding this issue, and an assurance of prompt action has been given every time. But when followed up on, disagreements with the streetlight contractor are cited and the matter is delayed.

He said, “When the matter was raised multiple times in the past, it was the responsibility of the MC to install new streetlights at the missing points instead of leaving the public to face the criminals who prowl at night.”

He said when the new divider was being construct, he had raised the demand for the installation of streetlights but to no avail.

