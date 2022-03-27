Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga inaugurates Varindaban Road, Chawani Mohalla park works

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 26

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana North Madan Lal Bagga today inaugurated the work to start construction of Varindaban Road in Ward 83.

The MLA claimed that he would leave no stone unturned in the development of the constituency and fulfilling the expectations of the people. He said his only goal is to work tirelessly.

He said the road would be constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

After this, he inaugurated the renovation of the park of Chawani Mohalla in Ward 84. He said the renovation of Chaudhary Ramdhan Park and three more parks would be done at a cost of Rs 91 lakh.

Following this, he laid a foundation stone for carpeting roads near Dera Bazigar in Ward 1. He said the roads would be constructed at a cost of Rs 50.23 lakh.