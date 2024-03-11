Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Ludhiana, March 10
The Ludhiana police organised ‘Rahat Camps’ at various police stations in the Police Commissionerate to dispose of pending complaints. The camps were directly supervised by JCPs, ADCPs, ACPs, police station heads and various unit chiefs.
Pending complaints to be given priority: CP
CP Kuldeep Chahal said complaints which are still lying pending will also be addressed on a priority basis soon and the camps continued to be organised in future for the convenience of the people.
As per the statement issued by the Ludhiana police, as many as 3,782 complaints were disposed of on the spot during these camps. These complaints were disposed of after listening to both parties by police officials.
JCP (City) Suhail Qasim Mir said on the directions of Commissioner of Police (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, special teams were formed at police stations and units where officials attended to the complaints and provided on-the-spot resolutions. The JCP said the Ludhiana police would continue to make every possible effort to extend justice to the people.
Meanwhile, CP Kuldeep Chahal said complaints which were still lying pending would also be addressed on a priority basis soon and the camps continued to be organised in future for the convenience of the people. Chahal said clear directions were issued to the police force to ensure speedy redressal of the complaints.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...