Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Ludhiana, March 10

The Ludhiana police organised ‘Rahat Camps’ at various police stations in the Police Commissionerate to dispose of pending complaints. The camps were directly supervised by JCPs, ADCPs, ACPs, police station heads and various unit chiefs.

Pending complaints to be given priority: CP CP Kuldeep Chahal said complaints which are still lying pending will also be addressed on a priority basis soon and the camps continued to be organised in future for the convenience of the people.

As per the statement issued by the Ludhiana police, as many as 3,782 complaints were disposed of on the spot during these camps. These complaints were disposed of after listening to both parties by police officials.

JCP (City) Suhail Qasim Mir said on the directions of Commissioner of Police (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, special teams were formed at police stations and units where officials attended to the complaints and provided on-the-spot resolutions. The JCP said the Ludhiana police would continue to make every possible effort to extend justice to the people.

