Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 31: Dilapidated streets, overflowing sewers irk residents at Giaspura flats, Gurmeet Nagar

Several illegal colonies have come up under nose of civic body officials

Garbage lies dumped in the open and sewage accumulates near the water tank at Giaspura flats in Ludhiana. Photo: iNDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 3

Under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), the government constructed flats in Giaspura with the aim of providing better living conditions and rehabilitation for city’s slum dwellers. However, many residents who were shifted from slum areas to these flats around eight years ago believe that the living conditions were better in the slums than the flats. The reason for the same, as per them, is that sewers are overflowing badly, causing insanitary conditions in the area. Heaps of garbage and accumulation of sewage near the water supply system is a routine affair. The residents have complained about broken streets and occasional instances of contaminated water supply. Some of the water supply pipes linked to flats are passing through accumulated sewage as the corporation has failed to check the issue.

What residents say

Many years have passed but we have received no relief from the frequent overflowing sewers. Fogging is not done in a proper manner for the prevention of dengue. People are facing health issues due to poor sanitation conditions but nobody pays attention to our issues. Ravi, resident of Giaspura flats

It seems the sewerage system is faulty here and whenever sewers are cleaned, they get choked and start overflowing again after a week. Various streets are in a poor state. The Municipal Corporation must resolve these issues at the earliest. Jugul Kishore, resident of Maha Singh Nagar

These government flats in Giaspura are located in Ward number 31 (as designated in the 2018 ward delimitation) of the Ludhiana South constituency. Aallu, who along with her family was shifted from a slum area on Pakhowal Road to Giaspura flats, said: “We are forced to live under insanitary conditions.

Sewage has been accumulating outside our flat and in nearby streets. A vacant site supposed to be converted into a park near the overhead service reservoir (water tank) has turned into a garbage dumping site and cesspool due to the overflowing sewage.” Another resident said: “Streets and a park are in dilapidated condition here. Many times, we get contaminated water supply.”

Many other areas of the ward are also crying for attention as residents blamed the civic body for not ensuring development and resolving issues related to poor sewerage system, erratic or contaminated water supply, broken streets and non-functional street lights.

The main road leading to Maha Singh Nagar and Gagan Nagar has been in a dilapidated condition for a long time. During the rainy season, the situation becomes worse.

In Maha Singh Nagar, residents have complained about the poor state of streets and overflowing sewage on internal roads. In street number 1, residents have complained that water was not being supplied on time in the area.

Bhola Parsad, a resident of Gagan Nagar, said they usually get contaminated water supply, especially during morning hours. He complained that the sewerage remains clogged in the area. Moreover, power cuts during the humid weather have increased their woes.

Lalli Singh of Guru Nanak Nagar said they had been facing disrupted water supply in the area for the past some time. Nowadays, they face multiple power cuts every day, which also cause disruption to the water supply. He demanded that the authorities must pay attention to these issues.

Some residents of Laxman Nagar have complained about contaminated and erratic water supply and issues related to sewer overflow. Various streets are in a bad condition while street lights at several points are either missing or non-functional.

There is a major problem of overflowing sewage at Gurmeet Nagar, which has increased during the rainy season. The stinking water usually accumulates outside some of the houses.

Besides, residents of Guru Harkrishan Nagar have complained about disrupted water supply. They said sometimes, they get contaminated water supply.

A number of illegal colonies have also come up in the ward in the absence of any check by the MC officials concerned. The disrupted water supply or low pressure and lack of development are major concerns in such colonies.

Sonia Sharma, a former BJP councillor, who served as councillor from March 2018 to March 2023, was not available for comments. However, her husband, who answered the call on her behalf, said three new tube wells were installed and streets in almost all areas were constructed under her tenure.

