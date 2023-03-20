Maintain peace, residents urged

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Sunday solicited the support of people in maintaining peace, brotherhood and harmony in Ludhiana district.

Chairing a meeting of peace committee members, the Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner of Police said that everyone should make concerted efforts to uphold peace and harmony at every cost.

Seeking active support from members of the peace committee for strengthening social fabric in the district, they said there must not be any difference among the people and added that there was complete normalcy, still participation of people was the need of the hour.

The officials said that people must refrain from getting swayed by rumours or false propaganda on social media and said strict action would be taken against those spreading fake news.

The DC and the CP said the administration had been keeping strict vigil to prevent any untoward incident and it was well aware of its duty to maintain peace and harmony in the district.