Man held for kidnapping, raping minor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 5

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man at Meharban.

The Meharban police on Monday registered a case against the man, Sarabjit Singh, resident of Sukhmani Enclave.

The victim complained to the police that on March 21 when she was going to school, Sarabjit stopped and forcibly took her to some isolated place near the Sutlej at Jamalpur. Sarabjit raped her there and also threatened to kill her if she tells the police or the family about the incident.

Due to the threat, the girl alleged that she could not garner courage to inform her parents about the rape.

The girl’s mother said on Monday when her daughter was looking tense, she asked her the cause of her tension. Initially she didn’t reveal anything but when she was strictly asked she revealed about the sexual assault.

The girl’s mother added that they then immediately reached the police station to lodge a complaint and the police registered a case against Sarabjit.

Investigating officer ASI Harjit Singh said after registering a case on Monday, a raid was conducted at the whereabouts of the accused and he was arrested.