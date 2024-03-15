Man’s murder case cracked, police suspect ‘supari’ killing

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 14
The Dehlon police claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a Kilaraipur man within a few hours of the crime. The deceased has been identified as Harjit Singh.
The police got information that a body was recovered from the bushes along the Abohar branch Sirhind Canal near Khanpur village this morning.
Analysing circumstantial evidence for around two hours, the police suspected that Mani Kaur, wife of the deceased and her ‘so-called’ brother ‘Bangali’ were the main suspects and it was a case of ‘supari’ killing.
Harjit had left the house on Wednesday evening on the pretext of visiting the village bus stop, but did not return. His friends and relatives started looking for him late at night. His body was found lying in the bushes near Khanpur Bridge this morning.
After getting information, the Dehlon police, led by SHO Ravinder Kumar, reached the spot and started investigation into the matter. After the investigating teams suspected the involvement of Mani Kaur in the murder, she, along with ‘Bangali’, fled from the village.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Guriqbal Singh claimed that analysis of circumstantial evidence had suggested that Mani Kaur and ‘Bangali’ were among the main suspects and it was a case of ‘supari killing’.
“Though we are yet to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the youth’s murder, preliminary investigations revealed that Harjit’s wife and ‘Bangali’ were the main suspects. They hired around two supari killers to murder the youth,” said DSP Guriqbal Singh.
It is also suspected that Harjit was murdered with sharp weapons at some other place and the body was hidden in the bushes to be dumped in the canal.
