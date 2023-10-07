Missing youth’s body found in Ganda Nullah

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 6

Missing for three weeks, the body of a 22-year-old youth was found in the Ganda nullah in Shivpuri on Friday.

The victim, NIlesh Kumar, was murdered and thrown into the nullah by two suspects. On Thursday, when the police rounded up the youths, they told the police that after killing Nilesh, they dumped the body in the nullah. Since yesterday, the police, with the help of divers, had been searching for the body.

After the recovery of the body, the police registered a case of murder against the suspects and launched further probe to inquire about the reason of murder.

As per information, Nilesh, a native of Bihar, a resident of New Shakti Nagar, here, owned a juice vend. On September 17, he went missing under mysterious circumstances. His family tried to search him but in vain. Later, the family lodged a missing complaint at the Tibba police station.

As police started the probe, it came to the fore that on the day victim went missing, he was seen with his two friends and the duo turned out to be the prime suspects for the police. Both of them were rounded up and during interrogation they confessed to having committed the murder of Nilesh and also told the police that the body was packed in a sack and disposed of in the Ganda Nullah in Shivpuri.

Notably, the police are yet to reveal the identity of the suspects, citing the ongoing probe as the reason.