MP Boparai urges Minister to restore trains, expedite ROB, RUB projects

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 17

Member of Parliament from Fatehgarh Sahib Dr Amar Singh Boparai has urged the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring an end to the woes of commuters travelling long-route by restoring trains which had been cancelled due to various reasons.

The MP has also urged the government to construct railway over bridges (ROB) or railway under bridges (RUB) on busy roads passing through localities falling in the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

Issues were raised by the MP during his recent meeting with Union Railway Minister in Delhi recently. Though a formal communication regarding the response of the Union Government was yet to be received, Boparai claimed that the minister had assured him of sympathetic consideration of the issues raised during the meeting.

“Having learnt about the woes of residents undertaking long distance travel by trains, Railway Minister Vaishnaw assured that all issues would be resolved as soon as possible,” said Boparai, maintaining that sanction of multiple ROBs at Jagera Road, Ahmedgarh, Bassi Shaheedgarh road, Bassi Kharar road and Bassi Khamano besides expeditious completion of the ROB at Doraha were cited among major demands of the residents.

Rail passengers travelling to far-off places as well as other commuters have remained at the receiving end since the Covid period when a large number of trains were cancelled. While some of the trains have been restored, the authorities have failed to restore others.

Activists of some social organisations had met Dr Amar Singh Boparai to get their grievances heard by the Union Government.