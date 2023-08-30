Nankana Sahib School, Gill Park

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: Handball team of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, finished as the second runner-up in the girls’ section of the zonal-level tournament held at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar. It defeated the team of DAV Public School, Pakhowal, to secure the third position. Anjali Sharma, Amandeep Kaur and Armaan Gill have been selected for the district-level tournament. Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich congratulated the winners. She said that academics and sports should go hand in hand. TNS

Spring Dale Public School

Ludhiana: Spring Dale Public School had a festive look as Raksha Bandhan was celebrated on the campus. The festival celebrates the bond of love between brothers and sisters. Students used beads, glitter, ribbons, laces, threads and flowers to make rakhis and also sent some for the soldiers of the Indian Army. School chairperson told students about the importance of this day and congratulated everyone on the occasion. TNS

Mime contest at DAV, Pakhowal Road

Ludhiana: DAV Public School at Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana hosted the Ludhiana Sahodaya Inter-School Mime Competition on its campus on Tuesday. Around 26 teams from various schools of Ludhiana participated in the competition.

The panel of judges included actor and producer Kulwannt Singh Dhillon and actor and music director Sharanjit Shanu. Participants performed on different themes like education, nature, women’s empowerment, online classrooms, etc.

Police DAV Public School, Civil Lines, won the competition while Spring Dale Public School and BVM School, Kitchlu Nagar, stood second and third respectively. BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar, received the consolation prize. Academic Supervisor Jaideep Kaur proposed the vote of thanks while Principal Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar thanked all the guests congratulated all the winners and participants. TNS

Onam celebrated at Green Grove

Doraha: The exuberant spirit of Onam came alive as students from Class VI to Class IX at Green Grove Public Senior Secondary School came together to celebrate the traditional harvest festival with a plethora of activities. The event featured captivating speeches, soulful songs and performance on traditional dances of Kerala by Class IX A, VI C and VIII B. Music teachers Rinky and Ravinder welcomed King Mahabali through a Malayalam song ‘Mahabali Vanne’. Principal Suzy George appreciated the efforts of teacher in-charges Robina, Satbir, Ikjot and Rupinder. The event fostered a deeper appreciation for India’s diverse heritage among students.