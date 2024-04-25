Nishan sahib sullied at Brahman majra

Sahnewal: Sahnewal police have arrested a resident of Brahman Majra village for allegedly entering a gurdwara in the village and sullying the Nishan Sahib with his shoes.
A case under Section 295 of IPC has been registered against the alleged suspect. He was nabbed by the police and presented before the court on Wednesday from where
he has been taken on judicial remand. TNS
Miscreants flee with temple money
Sahnewal: Unknown assailants scaled the wall of a Shiva temple near Sua road in Ganpati colony of Sahnewal on the intervening night of April 22-23, and decamped with cash by breaking locks of the golak of the temple. A case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered at Sahnewal police station against the unidentified accused. According to ASI Gurdeep Singh, the police shall be able to trace the accused with the help of CCTV cameras around the temple.
